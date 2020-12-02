Mad Max Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne Is Dead At 73

Leave a Comment
When one thinks of the Mad Max franchise, among the people who understandably come first to mind are George Miller, who’s directed and co-written all the Mad Max movies, and Mel Gibson, who starred as the eponymous protagonist in its first three installments. However, one actor who occupied a special place in the franchise’s history is Hugh Keays-Byrne thanks to his dual roles. Sadly, word’s come in that Keays-Byrne has passed away at the age of 73.
This news comes from filmmaker Ted Geoghegan, who shared the following on social media, and added in a follow-up tweet that by all accounts, Hugh Keays-Byrne was “an absolutely wonderful human who fought very hard for environmental and humanitarian issues.”
Yes, as noted above, not only did Hugh Keays-Byrne appear in two Mad Max movies, he played the main antagonist both times. In 1979’s Mad Max, Keays-Byrne appeared as Toecutter, the leader of a motorcycle gang terrorizing a small town in dystopian Australia. Those who’ve seen the movie that kicked off this wild franchise will remember that things didn’t end well for Toecutter, with Mel Gibson’s Max Rockatansky forcing him into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.
Over 30 years later, Hugh Keays-Byrne returned to the Mad Max fold as Immortan Joe, the breathing apparatus-wearing tyrannical ruler of the Australian wasteland who led the War Boys in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. This made Keays-Byrne the only actor to participate in both the original Mad Max trilogy and this sequel/semi-reboot. As with Toecutter, Immortan Joe met a rough end in Fury Road, with Charlize Theron’s Furiosa killing him during her and Tom Hardy’s Max’s mission to overthrow his reign and provide his water supply to the people living near the Citadel.
