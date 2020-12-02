Mad Max Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne Is Dead At 73

When one thinks of the Mad Max franchise, among the people who understandably come first to mind are George Miller, who’s directed and co-written all the Mad Max movies, and Mel Gibson, who starred as the eponymous protagonist in its first three installments. However, one actor who occupied a special place in the franchise’s history is Hugh Keays-Byrne thanks to his dual roles. Sadly, word’s come in that Keays-Byrne has passed away at the age of 73.