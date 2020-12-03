All Of Isla Fisher's Improv Ideas For Godmothered Were Too ‘Filthy’ For A Disney+ Movie

It's difficult to tell if Isla Fisher actually made some of those "filthy" jokes while on the set. It's easy to believe that an actor, in a moment of improv, might let something fly that would never make it into a Disney movie. It's certainly happened before. Both Robin Williams and Gilbert Gottfried have spoken about how they would occasionally go a little "blue" when recording lines for Aladdin. One has to assume that in the history of Disney there's a lot of similar content that has been recorded. Those are some outtakes the world will likely never see.