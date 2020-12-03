Following Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros Will Send All Its 2021 Movies To Theaters And HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

To say this year has been rough for the film industry would be an understatement, and while a lot of movies have simply been delayed due to the current health crisis, others were shifted to VOD or streaming releases. Wonder Woman 1984 changed the game a few weeks back when it was announced that the sequel will be released in theaters and on HBO Max the same day. Now it’s been announced that Warner Bros will implement this release plan with all its 2021 movies.