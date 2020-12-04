How The Movie Theater Business Model Could Change If More Studios Shift To Streaming

Fewer Theaters

The rest of the items on this list are all about ways that theaters may shift their focus in order to better survive if the landscape of film distribution changes in a big way. However, if this decision by Warner Bros. is the beginning of a radical shift for theaters, one significant downside is that it seems unlikely that the world will need quite as many movie screens as it currently has if that does, in fact happen. People won't be renting theaters in the volume in which they used to go to the movies. If seeing a movie in a theater becomes an "event" type experience, there won't be the same number of people having that experience on any given night. This likely means a significant number of theater closures will be needed for the various chains to survive. Many independent theaters may not survive at all.