Universal Studios Orlando Is Seeing Fights Over Covid Just Like Disney, But Most Guests Are 'Great'

While some places like California have been extremely cautious around theme parks and the pandemic, and thus Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland have remained closed since March, the Florida counterparts of those parks due seem to be doing quite well as there have been no major issues surrounding the virus itself. However, it does seem like the situation might be leading to encounters like these. While these are all anecdotal, we are hearing about physical violence at theme parks more frequently than we usually do, though it certainly does happen, which might indicate that all the guests are a bit more on edge than usual.