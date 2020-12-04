Star Wars' John Boyega And Black Panther's Letitia Wright Knew Each Other Before They Were Famous

Leave a Comment
In the last half decade, John Boyega and Leitita Wright have become shining stars in the Hollywood sphere thanks to their roles in major franchises, among other projects. Boyega brought Finn to life in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and Letitia Wright is continuing to play Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of yet, these two have yet to star alongside each other in a movie or TV show, but that’s ok, as they’re already quite familiar with each other from their time in school.
John Boyega and Letitia Wright have been friends for almost 10 years now, having met each other at London’s Identity School of Acting. While the two had some classes together, they informed People that they really got to know each other when chatting at McDonald’s during their off time. Here’s what Wright had to say in the interview about what Boyega was like back then:
He had this swagger walking into classes. He had just finished [his breakout film] Attack the Block, or the trailer hit or something of the sort. After class we’d meet up to discuss life, the future and just inspiring each other.
While most of the general public didn’t become aware of John Boyega until he debuted as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he certainly left a memorable impression playing Moses in the Joe Cornish-directed sci-fi movie Attack the Block, which also starred Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Shaun of the Dead’s Nick Frost. Boyega also starred in 24: Live Another Day and Imperial Dreams before he boarded the Star Wars franchise.
As for Letitia Wright, she appeared in movies like My Brother the Devil and TV shows like Cucumber before she starred as Shuri in Black Panther, a role she reprised in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Boyega said the following about Wright during their school days:
I remember Tish being about it—about the art, about conversations, being in the heat of what was going on socially. I remember, you were chill, man. You haven’t changed. We always have life-changing conversations.
Given how famous these two have become and the close bond they share, I imagine there will come a day where they’ll act opposite one another on-screen. That said, it is worth noting that the two actors are technically involved with the same project: Small Axe, a British anthology film series available on Amazon Prime Video. Put together by filmmaker Steve McQueen, these films tells stories centered around London’s West Indian immigrant community from the late 1960s to early 1980s. Boyega stars in Red, White and Blue, and Wright stars in Mangrove.
Looking to the future, along with her fourth outing as Shuri in Black Panther 2, Letitia Wright will also be seen as Rosalie Otterbourne in Death on the Nile (the second of Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot adaptations) and Moses Washington in Surrounded (which she’s also producing). John Boyega’s time as Finn ended last year in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he’s keeping quite busy in the years ahead with projects like Naked Singularity, They Cloned Tyrone, Rebel Ridge and Borderland.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised on more news concerning John Boyega and Leitita Wright's professional endeavors. Stay apprised of movies that are slated to come out next year with our 2021 release schedule.