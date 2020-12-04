Star Wars' John Boyega And Black Panther's Letitia Wright Knew Each Other Before They Were Famous

In the last half decade, John Boyega and Leitita Wright have become shining stars in the Hollywood sphere thanks to their roles in major franchises, among other projects. Boyega brought Finn to life in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and Letitia Wright is continuing to play Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of yet, these two have yet to star alongside each other in a movie or TV show, but that’s ok, as they’re already quite familiar with each other from their time in school.