Taron Egerton Is Rocking A Sweet Mustache For Apple's Tetris Movie

It’s been close to two years since Taron Egerton dazzled with his transformation as Elton John in Rocketman, a stunning performance that was perhaps overlooked by Rami Malek’s Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury the year prior in Bohemian Rhapsody. So, I’d say it’s about time for the talented actor to dazzle us again, don’t you? The 31-year-old Brit is moving to the ‘80s with a key role in Apple’s Tetris movie, and he’s just shared a first look.
Taron Egerton will play Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers, who was immersed in legal battles in the late '80s in order to secure the rights to distribute Tetris on video game consoles and reach audiences globally. While on set for the film, reportedly filming in Glasgow, Scotland, the actor shared his look for the film. Here’s what he posted on Instagram:
Between the marbly tie and that mustache, there’s a lot going on in this photo. It’s a whole look, and it might take one a moment to realize its Taron Egerton posing. The actor captioned the photo with “Felt sexy. Might delete later” to tease his upcoming movie. His post got a ton of attention from big names, with Queer Eye’s Tan France pleading that he “DO NOT delete,” singer Brandi Carlile calling the photo “Hot dad vibes” and The Hunger Games’ Sam Chaflin commenting that he was “diggin this tache bro.”
Sounds like it’s a thumbs up on this look, with one fan responding “WHAT IN THE RON BURGUNDY,” because well... it’s not far off. Henk Rogers eventually won the rights to Tetris, but following years of legal battles with different parties before he was paid for his work on the phenomenon. The Tetris movie will be directed by Jon S. Baird, who made the Abbott and Costello biopic Stan & Ollie, as well as Filth with James McAvoy. No other casting announcements have been made about the project.
A few years ago, there were plans to make a Tetris movie with a much different vision in mind. It was going to be a “sci-fi thriller” of some kind that would assumedly be more focused on adapting the actual game to the big screen, maybe like Battleship. Honestly, I'm so much more pleased it will be a courtroom drama, because we’re still reeling off of David Fincher’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Taron Egerton is sure to pull an intriguing performance.
Tetris is being produced for Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+, and is expected to be released sometime in 2021; perhaps in the fall to be placed under awards consideration? Other than Tetris, Taron Egerton will be in The Little Shop of Horrors remake with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, and the sequel to Illumination’s Sing.
Are you excited for the Tetris movie?