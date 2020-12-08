How Disney Could Respond To Warner Bros' Theatrical Bombshell

Consumers are generally more willing to spend a few extra bucks a month rather than drop larger sums once. Or in this case, more than once, so this sort of option will likely see more buy-in from the Disney+ customers. Especially since if we see a second tier option only cost three or four dollars more a month, it will basically look like a deal compared to Mulan, as the added cost will only be slightly more than what that one movie cost. Disney+ could see a lot more people subscribing to a slightly more expensive Disney+ that offers more than they would see in a series of one-off Premiere Access purchases.