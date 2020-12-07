How Star Wars' Temuera Morrison Reacted To Jango Fett's Death In Attack of The Clones

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following his cameo at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere, last week marked actor Temuera Morrison’s full live-action debut as Boba Fett. This comes nearly two full decades after he first joined the Star Wars franchise as Boba’s “father” Jango Fett, the man whose genetic template would be used to create the Clone Army of the Galactic Republic. Unfortunately for Jango, he just missed getting to see the clone troopers in battle since he was killed early into the Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars Episode II - Attack of the Clones.