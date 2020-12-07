How Star Wars' Temuera Morrison Reacted To Jango Fett's Death In Attack of The Clones

Leave a Comment
Following his cameo at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere, last week marked actor Temuera Morrison’s full live-action debut as Boba Fett. This comes nearly two full decades after he first joined the Star Wars franchise as Boba’s “father” Jango Fett, the man whose genetic template would be used to create the Clone Army of the Galactic Republic. Unfortunately for Jango, he just missed getting to see the clone troopers in battle since he was killed early into the Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars Episode II - Attack of the Clones.
Jango Fett’s demise came rather abruptly during the second entry of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, and even having know his character’s ultimate fate, Temuera Morrison was rather surprised seeing Jango taken out of the proverbial game. As he recalled while speaking with The New York Times:
Yes, well, I know the feeling. I ended up watching Attack of the Clones in Dallas, and I was so excited to watch it with this new Dolby sound at the theater. I was just starting to enjoy myself when I got killed. ‘Wow, this is good. There I am.’ [pause] ‘But anyway.’ My journey in Attack of the Clones was pretty short-lived. But that was a long time ago. Now I’m back again.
For those of you who haven’t had a Star Wars movie marathon lately, following his tussle with Obi-Wan Kenobi, both on Kamino and out in space, Jango Fett regrouped with Count Dooku, a.k.a. Darth Tyranus, the man who hired him to provide his genetic material to the Kaminoans, on Geonosis. When Mace Windu and the other Jedi intervened to save Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala from being executed, Jango eventually flew into battle, but his contributions didn’t last long. After his jetpack was damaged by a rampaging Reek, Jango was decapitated by Mace Windu as Boba watched from afar.
While Temuera Morrison didn’t get to play Jango Fett in live action necessarily as long as he wanted to, Attack of the Clones didn’t mark his only outing as the character. Temuera also voice Jango in several video games, including Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and the original Star Wars: Battlefront II. More importantly, Morrison was able to keep his Star Wars run going playing/voicing the clone troopers in Attack of the Clones’ climax and Revenge of the Sith.
Warning: SPOILERS for The Mandalorian episode The Tragedy are ahead!
Now Temura Morrison has stepped back in the Star Wars spotlight as Boba Fett, who the actor had previously voiced in video games and the 2004 re-release of The Empire Strikes Back, dubbing over the lines previously recorded by Jason Wingreen. Jango Fett also got a shoutout in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, “The Tragedy,” as after retrieving his armor, Boba revealed that his father was a Mandalorian foundling and fought in the Mandalorian Civil Wars. Since it looks like Boba will be sticking around for a little longer (there’s even been rumors about him getting his own Disney+ show), perhaps he’ll reveal more about his father’s past.
New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Fridays on Disney+. You can learn what movies not set in a galaxy far, far away are coming soon with our 2021 release schedule.