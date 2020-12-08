Splash Mountain Designer Actually Has A Different Walt Disney World Ride He Wants To Update

While Walt Disney World is currently seeing several new rides and concepts under construction, with major plans for Epcot in the next couple of years, the ride that everybody is really curious about is one that's over 20-years-old. Splash Mountain is one of the most iconic and recognizable attractions in the Magic Kingdom, but it is set to undergo a major update in the near future that will completely change the ride's theming. Tony Baxter, the Walt Disney Imagineer who originally conceived Splash Mountain will be an advisor on the redesign, but Baxter himself recently said there's another attraction he would actually love to give a major update, Journey Into Imagination with Figment.