Iconic Bond Theme Singer Shares Her Thoughts On Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Track

For Eilish to get that official stamp of approval from Shirley Bassey is quite something for a singer of any magnitude. Her vocals have provided the bedrock of the James Bond title track’s essential DNA, and it’s one of her tunes that could be chalked up as one of the most often imitated, since it’s so fondly remembered. You know exactly where I’m going with this, so I’m just going to leave Dame Bassey’s performance of Goldfinger’s title track here, in case anyone needs a quick refresher on just why her opinion matters so much.