Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Rey’s Epic Fight With Kylo Ren’s Ship Could Have Happened On Another Iconic Planet

J.J. Abrams’ conclusion to the Skywalker Saga paid a lot of lip service to fan expectations. Abrams tried to repair Luke’s legacy after the revolutionary tactics employed by Rian Johnson. He came up with a solution for Rey’s heritage, and connected the Sequel Trilogy back to the Original Trilogy AND the Prequel Trilogy. And while Abrams seemed to go out of his way to include references and mentions to the Star Wars touchstones that fans adore (hey there, Billy Dee Williams!), he could have included one more classic locale in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.