Keanu Reeves Has A Fun Message For Fans Trying To Access Cyberpunk 2077 Early

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't officially launch until December 10, but most console and PC game platforms allow players to purchase the game early, as well as download it to their systems early. This allows players to jump right into the game once midnight has passed and not have to spend the first few hours of "launch" waiting for a download to finish. This means many players already have the game downloaded, and as one fan has showed off on Reddit, if they try to start playing it, they'll get a special message from Johnny Silverhand, the character voiced by Keanu Reeves, telling them that they're early. Check it out.