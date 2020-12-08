Comments

Keanu Reeves Has A Fun Message For Fans Trying To Access Cyberpunk 2077 Early

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077

2020 has been a year that has caused delays in many of our favorite movies, but it's also been a rough year if you're a fan of video games. Several major releases saw delays of their own, but a major title, Cyberpunk 2077, which includes a character voiced and designed to look like Keanu Reeves, is set to finally debut in just a couple days. However, if players attempt to get a jump on the game, they will get a special message directly from Keanu himself, telling them to go away.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't officially launch until December 10, but most console and PC game platforms allow players to purchase the game early, as well as download it to their systems early. This allows players to jump right into the game once midnight has passed and not have to spend the first few hours of "launch" waiting for a download to finish. This means many players already have the game downloaded, and as one fan has showed off on Reddit, if they try to start playing it, they'll get a special message from Johnny Silverhand, the character voiced by Keanu Reeves, telling them that they're early. Check it out.

Preload gog

Keanu Reeves took the stage at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo to reveal his participation in Cyberpunk 2077. He plays the character of Johnny Silverhand, because, you see, he has a silver hand. Player's won't play as Keanu's character in the game, instead Johnny is a character who has his own agenda, and the player will have the option to work with him or not. But he's Keanu Reeves, so seriously, who's going to say no?

If you're a serious Keanu fan, then Cyberpunk 2077 will likely be that fix you need. The next Matrix and John Wick movies have been delayed due to the global pandemic, so it's going to be a while before we get to see actual Keanu being awesome, so his digital avatar will have to suffice.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes from Polish developer CD Projekt Red, the team that brought The Witcher games to life. The studio's shift to a futuristic setting has fans excited and the game has been in development for several years. The title was originally going to launch earlier in 2020, but like so many other things, saw some additional delays due to the complexities of navigating 2020.

The studio has been under fire in recent days due to "crunch," the too common industry practice that sees programmers working intense overtime for weeks or months leading up to a game's release. CD Projekt Red had previously promised there would be no crunch for Cyberpunk 2077, and then it happened anyway.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on December 10, though you can purchase and download the game now if you want to hear the dulcet tones of the voice of Keanu Reeves.

