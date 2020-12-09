6 More Spider-Man Villains We Want To See Back For Spider-Man 3

Vincent D’Onofrio As Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio blew audiences away with his performance as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin in the Netflix series Daredevil, but his role in the larger universe has long been a source of frustration due to the fact that he’s never had the opportunity to crossover into the features side of things (primarily due to the division that formerly existed between the film and television departments). The good news now is that it’s been two years since the cancellation of the series, which means that the character is usable again, and while he’s different from every other entry on this list in that we’ve never seen him cross paths with Spidey on the big screen before, we’d love to see the movies take full advantage by roping him into the action of Spider-Man 3. It might be a longshot, but D’Onofrio hasn’t been shy about his desire to play the part again, and it’s hard to imagine there are many Marvel fans who wouldn’t want to see it happen.