Wait, Is Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Budget Lower Than The Previous Movies?

Considering that the box office take of Godzilla vs. Kong will now be severely hampered by the fact that the movie will be released on HBO Max as well as in theaters, any money that was saved on production is probably being seen as a good thing right now. The question is if the smaller budget forced the movie to make concessions when it came to displaying the massive creatures on screen. Whether watching the movie on the big screen or the small one, fans are going to want to see impressive battles between these creatures and the possibility certainly exists that we might not get everything we dreamed of if the money wasn't there to make it happen.