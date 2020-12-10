The Important Lesson Jay Reeves Learned From Ray McElrethbey While Prepping For Safety

While working out, Ray would do this thing where we would do a lot of reps, and right when I’m tired he’d say, ‘You’re not as tired as you think you are,’ and he’d just keep going. So just that, that stuck with me because this man would say, ‘Even when your brain is at that point of wanting to give up, you don’t want to give up,. It’s just your mind talking to you.’ So he knows how to push past that, and that’s still something I’m working on in my life.