Following Viral TikTok Videos, A Ratatouille Musical Is Actually Happening

Within the last month, the Ratatouille musical went completely viral, with Disney getting involved and the voice actor behind Remy, Patton Oswalt, also taking notice. The creators had gone so far as to create a Playbill for the musical featuring the eighteen songs, which have been written and performed by a variety of talents from across the globe. At this point, there are songs that have been composed for just about every scene and character. Some memorable favorites including “Tango for Colette and Linguini” and “Trash is Our Treasure.” Lizzy Hale, the Senior Manager of Content at TikTok U.S, said this of the musical now coming to life: