Why Halloween Kills Is Rated R

Halloween Kills' rating should be no surprise, but the promise of consistent violent images seems to tease that it's going to be even more brutal than its 2018 predecessor. The delayed movie will pick immediately after the events of the first film, and will follow the town of Haddonfield as it reacts to Michael's return. Plenty of survivors from The Shape's 1978 attack will have roles, and the first footage showed them all arming up to take on the masked villain of their nightmares.