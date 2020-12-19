13 Christmas Horror Movies To Watch For A Spooky Holiday Season

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Even after Andy Williams made “scary ghost stories” sound like a common holiday season tradition in “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the mere concept of Christmas horror movies still sounds like gibberish to many audiences today. However, a true fan of the genre knows just what to look for when seeking some spooky, good fun during the holidays. However, if the first title to pop into your head was Gremlins, as much as I commend that answer, it clearly means you have not done your homework.