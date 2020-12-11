A Twilight Fan On TikTok Has Helped A Deleted Scene With Kristen Stewart Go Viral

From my recollection of the book itself, there was no word of this. It was a scene that was clearly filmed for the movie but removed for the theatrical cut and then re-inserted for the extended version. The TikTok has become so massive that @honeydxo has posted a number of additional scenes from the Twilight movies that are only in the extended versions. For one, check out this wild scene of James and Victoria making out and Laurent high-key judging them: