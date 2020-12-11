Ant-Man And The Wasp 3 Has A New Title, A Villain And Lots Of Confirmed Details

And now we get to discuss our villain. The menacing Jonathan Majors, who turned heads in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods earlier this year, will be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This is a significant villain to be added to the MCU, as Kang is a cosmic villain who also has narrative roots in time travel. There are versions of Kang from way in the future, as well as way in the past, so it will be very interesting to see how Peyton Reed is able to use him.