Ant-Man And The Wasp 3 Has A New Title, A Villain And Lots Of Confirmed Details

It has been Christmas morning for fans of the Disney studio and all of its properties. Star Wars and Pixar unleashed a slew of new announcements during the Disney Investors Call, meant to excite investors by teasing a robust content slate. And when we got to the Marvel Studios portion of the presentation, Kevin Feige didn’t disappoint. We have news all over the site, but in this program, we learned that Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 has an official title. Here, I’ll let Marvel spell it out for you:
There are a lot of familiar faces on the roster of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a title that sounds like it could be for a The Who album in the early 1980s. Naturally, franchise staples Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are reprising the roles that they have made famous in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their director Peyton Reed also is returning, and he’s bring Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer back as original Ant-Man and Wasp, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne.
But it’s not “all the same,” as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also will be rolling some fresh faces into the franchise, starting with Freaky standout Kathryn Newton playing Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie. Here’s where we all get to feel bad for Emma Fuhrmann, the actress who briefly played Cassie when Scott freed himself from the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame. She doesn’t get to come back? Girl, call your agent!
And now we get to discuss our villain. The menacing Jonathan Majors, who turned heads in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods earlier this year, will be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This is a significant villain to be added to the MCU, as Kang is a cosmic villain who also has narrative roots in time travel. There are versions of Kang from way in the future, as well as way in the past, so it will be very interesting to see how Peyton Reed is able to use him.
A few things are missing from this announcement… namely, a release date. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania joins a list of announced but undated MCU projects including Blade and a Fantastic Four movie that Jon Watts will helm. We will continue to track all of this on CinemaBlend as the developments arrive, so make sure that you are checking our site on the daily.