Captain Marvel 2's Been Delayed, But The Sequel Has Scored Some Familiar MCU Faces

Considering how Captain Marvel crossed the $1 billion mark when it was released in early 2019, it’s no surprise that Marvel Studios eventually gave the green light to a sequel. Originally Captain Marvel 2 was slated to arrive on July 8, 2022, but it’s now been pushed back a little later. Not to worry though, as news of this delay is also accompanied by the reveal of some familiar faces who will be along for the ride.
It was announced at today’s Disney investor call that Captain Marvel 2, which is now coming out on November 11, 2022, will include Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who currently goes by Spectrum in the comics. These actresses making their MCU debuts in upcoming Disney+ shows, and Captain Marvel 2 will mark their jump to the cinematic side of the franchise. They, of course, will be joining Brie Larson, who’s reprising Carol Danvers.
It’s worth noting while Teyonah Parris is a newcomer to the Captain Marvel space, her character isn’t. We met a younger Monica, primarily played by Akira Akbar, in the first Captain Marvel movie, which was set in 1995. We’ll meet Parris’ Monica when she’s drawn into the craziness that unfolds in WandaVision, but considering how Monica boasts energy powers in the Marvel comics, I wouldn’t be surprised if Captain Marvel 2 involves her gaining special abilities. There’s no word yet on if Monica’s mother Maria, played by Lashana Lynch, will appear in the sequel.
As for Kamala Khan, we haven’t met her in the MCU yet, but she’ll naturally be leading Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series, which is expected to drop in late 2021. You can get your first peek at the upcoming show below.
Like her comic book counterpart, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is a big fan of Captain Marvel, and she’ll get the opportunity to live up to her example when she gains shapeshifting powers. In the Marvel comics universe, Kamala is an Inhuman who becomes superpowered after being exposed to the Terrigen Mist, but it hasn’t been disclosed yet if this will be the same case in the MCU or it will happen another way. In any case, it was previously promised that Ms. Marvel, as with Moon Knight and She-Hulk, would eventually appear in Marvel movies, and now we know which one will be the first.
As for behind-the-scenes talent, Megan McDonnell was hired to write the Captain Marvel 2 script back in January, and in August, it was announced that Candyman’s Nia DaCosta will direct the sequel. We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for Captain Marvel 2 plot-wise, particularly regarding the antagonist, whether it’s Kree adversary Yon-Rogg returning for revenge or an entirely new threat, be it Earthbound or cosmic, arriving to wreak havoc.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of Captain Marvel 2 updates as they trickle in, but for now, be sure to scan through our Marvel movies guide to learn what else the MCU has on the way.