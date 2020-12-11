Captain Marvel 2's Been Delayed, But The Sequel Has Scored Some Familiar MCU Faces

Like her comic book counterpart, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is a big fan of Captain Marvel, and she’ll get the opportunity to live up to her example when she gains shapeshifting powers. In the Marvel comics universe, Kamala is an Inhuman who becomes superpowered after being exposed to the Terrigen Mist, but it hasn’t been disclosed yet if this will be the same case in the MCU or it will happen another way. In any case, it was previously promised that Ms. Marvel, as with Moon Knight and She-Hulk, would eventually appear in Marvel movies, and now we know which one will be the first.