Shia LaBeouf Sued By Ex-Girlfriend FKA Twigs Who Claims He 'Hurts Women' And Bragged About Killing Stray Dogs

This lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf is just the latest controversy that has surrounded the 34 year-old actor. He was recently charged with petty theft after an altercation that reportedly occurred over the summer. But his past has featured more serious issues, including a few arrests. The first of these occurred back in 2014, with another that followed in 2017. The actor has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, so there's no doubt going to plenty of eyes on how FKA Twigs' lawsuit and various allegations ultimately pan out.