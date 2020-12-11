Comments

Shia LaBeouf Sued By Ex-Girlfriend FKA Twigs Who Claims He 'Hurts Women' And Bragged About Killing Stray Dogs

Actor Shia LaBeouf has had a long career in the public eye, growing up as a child star in Disney's Even Stevens before starring in countless movie projects. But aside from his talents as a storyteller, LaBeouf has also consistently made headlines due to legal issues, arrests, and other outrageous behavior. Now that's continued as his ex-girlfriend singer FKA Twigs, who has filed a lawsuit against him.

Shia LaBeaouf most famously married actress Mia Goth, but the two performers separated in 2018 before LaBeaouf began dating FKA Twigs. But it's clear that this wasn't a happy relationship, as now FKA Twigs is suing her ex-boyfriend for sexual battery while making some serious allegations of abuse. And just like that the Honey Boy actor may be heading back to court.

This latest news comes to us from Variety, and the lawsuit comes with some serious allegations. FKA Twigs maintains there were cases of sexual assault, battery, as well as emotional distress within her past relationship with Shia LaBeaouf. Additionally, she claims that he once bragged about killing stray dogs to get into a dark place for a character. The singer's representation issued a longer statement about the burgeoning legal battle in the lawsuit, which reportedly reads:

Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous. For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist.’ Even though his history of violent behavior was well-documented, many in the media have treated LaBeouf as a harmless figure of fun, which has helped enable him to perpetuate his cycle of abuse of women over the years. There is nothing funny about the exploitation of and battering of women.

At the time of writing, Shia LaBeouf's representation hasn't issued a response to the lawsuit and the various allegations that FKA Twigs has made thus far about her ex-boyfriend. The singer's lawyers maintain that the lawsuit against LaBeouf isn't for the purpose of fiscal gain, but to prevent the abuse of other women.

This lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf is just the latest controversy that has surrounded the 34 year-old actor. He was recently charged with petty theft after an altercation that reportedly occurred over the summer. But his past has featured more serious issues, including a few arrests. The first of these occurred back in 2014, with another that followed in 2017. The actor has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, so there's no doubt going to plenty of eyes on how FKA Twigs' lawsuit and various allegations ultimately pan out.

We'll just have to wait and see if Shia LaBeouf's legal team responds, and whether or not this new lawsuit actually makes its way to court. What's more, if this latest controversy affects the actor's career. LaBeouf has had some hits with Honey Boy and Peanut Butter Falcon, but it's unclear if he's got anything else currently in the works.

Shia LaBeouf: 5 Wild Shenanigans The Actor Did Before His Tax Collector Tattoos
