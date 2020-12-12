One Role Leslie Odom Jr. Lost After Hamilton He Was Really Bummed About

I really wanted that role in The Trial of the Chicago 7 — that Aaron Sorkin one. [It] was such a great script. And Bobby [Seale] didn't have a whole lot to do, but there was a chance for him to really make an impression in that film. I wrote Aaron a letter and I really was proud of my tape. But I saw it with Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II], I thought he did great. And things worked out. I ended up doing One Night in Miami with Regina [King]. But I really wanted that part.