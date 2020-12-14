Ant-Man 3 Star Seemingly Confirms The Debut Of A New MCU Hero

Being an actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a job that comes with a fair bit of responsibility. The franchise is notably really big on secrecy and maintaining big screen surprises, and the various stars are trusted not to give out more information than they have to when engaging with fans or the press. That in mind, Kathryn Newton, the newest castmember of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, might soon getting a bit of a talking to from Marvel executives, as she just delivered a big hint about the debut of a new MCU hero on social media.

It was just announced this past Thursday that Kathryn Newton will soon become the third actor to play the role of Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man/Ant-Man And The Wasp and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame), and her celebration post on Instagram seems to be provide way more information than fans normally expect from such a post – specifically the suggestion that we may see the character take on her superhero identity. Check it out below: