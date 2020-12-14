Ant-Man 3 Star Seemingly Confirms The Debut Of A New MCU Hero

Leave a Comment
Being an actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a job that comes with a fair bit of responsibility. The franchise is notably really big on secrecy and maintaining big screen surprises, and the various stars are trusted not to give out more information than they have to when engaging with fans or the press. That in mind, Kathryn Newton, the newest castmember of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, might soon getting a bit of a talking to from Marvel executives, as she just delivered a big hint about the debut of a new MCU hero on social media.
It was just announced this past Thursday that Kathryn Newton will soon become the third actor to play the role of Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man/Ant-Man And The Wasp and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame), and her celebration post on Instagram seems to be provide way more information than fans normally expect from such a post – specifically the suggestion that we may see the character take on her superhero identity. Check it out below:
While "Last night I dreamed of being a superhero" is certainly a cute message coming from any actor who has just joined a major comic book movie franchise, it's really that middle hashtag that we want to focus on. For those that are unfamiliar with the character from Marvel Comics, Cassie Lang is not just Scott Lang's daughter, but a hero in her own right who goes by the name Stature. Exposure to Pym Particles while growing up alters her DNA to the point where, as a teenager, she gains the ability to grow and shrink at will, which is a skill she puts to good use while fighting as a member of the Young Avengers.
You'll notice that the included video clip from the Disney Investor Day has Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announcing Kathryn Newton as the newest Cassie Lang and not making any mention of Stature, so that additional tag in the actress' post is interesting. Will we actually see Cassie gain her powers in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania? Or is this simply an instance where Newton is letting her hopes for the future be known by the public? It's not really clear, but one can expect that it will stir up a lot of speculation.
As of right now we know very little about Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which actually doesn't even have an official release date. We do know that Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all be back reprising their roles from the previous Ant-Man movies, and in addition to Kathryn Newton it has been confirmed that Da 5 Bloods star Jonathan Majors will be playing the role of Kang The Conqueror. There aren't presently any plot details available, but the title of the movie certainly suggests that the adventure will be taking audiences for a deeper dive into the mysterious Quantum Realm.
This is definitely a development that has our attention, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates about Kathryn Newton's role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as other news about the expansive superhero franchise.