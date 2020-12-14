Wait, Is Zack Snyder Remastering Batman V Superman Before The Snyder Cut?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Director Zack Snyder is known for his bold visuals, which translated well into the DC Extended Universe and his trio of movies. Fans are anxiously awaiting the Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max, which will reveal the filmmaker's original vision for the Justice League movie. But is he working on a remaster for Batman v Superman first? It certainly looks like it.
The DCEU began with Zack Snyder's movies, starting with Man of Steel. He went on to bring Batman v Superman to theaters, before departing the set of Justice League mid-shoot as a result of a family tragedy. Anticipation for the four-part Snyder Cut event is at an all-time high, but it looks like the filmmaker is also doing some work on Dawn of Justice. Check out his recent post on the subject below,
Well, there you have it. It looks like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is going to get the IMAX treatment. And while Zack Snyder is excited for the 2016 movie's frame to be expanded, it definitely raises some questions about the editing process of the Snyder Cut.
The above post comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Vero account. The filmmaker regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the public, particularly about his original vision for Justice League. These photos from the set helped to buoy anticipation for the Snyder Cut, eventually resulting in the project being green lit by Warner Bros. and HBO Max. But now it looks like another past DC project could be getting in the way.
The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max sometime next year. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While Zack Snyder doesn't currently have any plans to return to the DC Extended Universe for any future sequels, he's clearly diving back into the deep end with his past projects. Because while he's been involved in reshoots and editing for the Snyder Cut, it seems he's also putting in some work on Batman v Superman as well. Hollywood is a wild place.
Batman v Superman getting a new cut is certainly exciting, as Zack Snyder's bold choice on the pair of DC heroes definitely made an impression back in 2016. But still, all eyes are on the four-part Snyder Cut, and just how different his vision was from the movie that eventually landed in theaters.
Plenty of filmmakers have relished the opportunity to produce a movie in IMAX, therefore expanding its scope and the overall picture. Patty Jenkins recently praised this process for Wonder Woman 1984, although plenty of fans will be watching that highly anticipated sequel from the comfort of their own homes. Which begs the question, when will this IMAX version of Batman v Superman be available?
With both Justice League and Batman v Superman getting new cuts by Zack Snyder, I have to wonder if the director might end up returning to the DC Extended Universe in a more significant way. The disappointing performance of Justice League resulted in Warner Bros. pivoting away from crossovers and onto director-driven projects. The result has been a number of critical hits, including Aquaman, Shazam!, and Birds of Prey. We'll just have to wait for any news about Snyder, and see if Justice League's sequel ever happens.
The Snyder Cut is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movie next year.