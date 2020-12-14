Wait, Is Zack Snyder Remastering Batman V Superman Before The Snyder Cut?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Director Zack Snyder is known for his bold visuals, which translated well into the DC Extended Universe and his trio of movies. Fans are anxiously awaiting the Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max, which will reveal the filmmaker's original vision for the Justice League movie. But is he working on a remaster for Batman v Superman first? It certainly looks like it.