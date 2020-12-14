Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Wait, Is Zack Snyder Remastering Batman V Superman Before The Snyder Cut?

Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Director Zack Snyder is known for his bold visuals, which translated well into the DC Extended Universe and his trio of movies. Fans are anxiously awaiting the Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max, which will reveal the filmmaker's original vision for the Justice League movie. But is he working on a remaster for Batman v Superman first? It certainly looks like it.

The DCEU began with Zack Snyder's movies, starting with Man of Steel. He went on to bring Batman v Superman to theaters, before departing the set of Justice League mid-shoot as a result of a family tragedy. Anticipation for the four-part Snyder Cut event is at an all-time high, but it looks like the filmmaker is also doing some work on Dawn of Justice. Check out his recent post on the subject below,

Zack Snyder's Vero Post

Well, there you have it. It looks like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is going to get the IMAX treatment. And while Zack Snyder is excited for the 2016 movie's frame to be expanded, it definitely raises some questions about the editing process of the Snyder Cut.

The above post comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Vero account. The filmmaker regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the public, particularly about his original vision for Justice League. These photos from the set helped to buoy anticipation for the Snyder Cut, eventually resulting in the project being green lit by Warner Bros. and HBO Max. But now it looks like another past DC project could be getting in the way.

The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max sometime next year. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While Zack Snyder doesn't currently have any plans to return to the DC Extended Universe for any future sequels, he's clearly diving back into the deep end with his past projects. Because while he's been involved in reshoots and editing for the Snyder Cut, it seems he's also putting in some work on Batman v Superman as well. Hollywood is a wild place.

Batman v Superman getting a new cut is certainly exciting, as Zack Snyder's bold choice on the pair of DC heroes definitely made an impression back in 2016. But still, all eyes are on the four-part Snyder Cut, and just how different his vision was from the movie that eventually landed in theaters.

Plenty of filmmakers have relished the opportunity to produce a movie in IMAX, therefore expanding its scope and the overall picture. Patty Jenkins recently praised this process for Wonder Woman 1984, although plenty of fans will be watching that highly anticipated sequel from the comfort of their own homes. Which begs the question, when will this IMAX version of Batman v Superman be available?

With both Justice League and Batman v Superman getting new cuts by Zack Snyder, I have to wonder if the director might end up returning to the DC Extended Universe in a more significant way. The disappointing performance of Justice League resulted in Warner Bros. pivoting away from crossovers and onto director-driven projects. The result has been a number of critical hits, including Aquaman, Shazam!, and Birds of Prey. We'll just have to wait for any news about Snyder, and see if Justice League's sequel ever happens.

The Snyder Cut is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movie next year.

Up Next

Did Zack Snyder Confirm How Robin Died Before Batman v Superman?
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

How 'Wonder Woman 1984' Connects To Zack Snyder's Justice League And The DCEU movies 1d How 'Wonder Woman 1984' Connects To Zack Snyder's Justice League And The DCEU Sean O'Connell, Hannah Saulic
Patty Jenkins Found 'The Perfect Reason' To Return To Themyscira For Wonder Woman 1984 news 7d Patty Jenkins Found 'The Perfect Reason' To Return To Themyscira For Wonder Woman 1984 Corey Chichizola
The Suicide Squad Video Reveals Idris Elba’s Badass Suit As Bloodsport news 7d The Suicide Squad Video Reveals Idris Elba’s Badass Suit As Bloodsport Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Princess Switch: Switched Again Nov 19, 2020 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Following Alexandra Daddario, Looks Like Halle Berry's Also Living The No-Pants Life This Year TBD Following Alexandra Daddario, Looks Like Halle Berry's Also Living The No-Pants Life This Year Rating TBD
Disney World Responds After Photos Of Seemingly Photoshopped Masks On Guests Roll Around TBD Disney World Responds After Photos Of Seemingly Photoshopped Masks On Guests Roll Around Rating TBD
Timothee Chalamet's Harry Styles Impression On SNL Set Twitter's Heart Aflutter TBD Timothee Chalamet's Harry Styles Impression On SNL Set Twitter's Heart Aflutter Rating TBD
Upcoming Will Ferrell Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Elf Star TBD Upcoming Will Ferrell Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Elf Star Rating TBD
The High Republic Is The Fresh Start Star Wars Has Been Waiting For TBD The High Republic Is The Fresh Start Star Wars Has Been Waiting For Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information