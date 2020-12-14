Following Alexandra Daddario, Looks Like Halle Berry's Also Living The No-Pants Life This Year

It’s definitely true that clothing has changing a lot during 2020. I personally used to go into an office most days and wore heels on many of those days. Now, the shoes getting the most use are my running shoes and the Birkenstock knockoff sandals I throw on to grab the mail every day. I’ve heard from a lot of people who aren’t going in to essential worker jobs that sweatpants have become the clothing of choice. It’s a whole new world out there, people.