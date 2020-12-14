Why Serenading Meryl Streep In Netflix's The Prom Was An ‘Important’ Experience For Keegan-Michael Key

It was very inspiring I guess is the word I would say. I don’t want to say it was easy. But there’s this thing that where if you can just anchor into your own feelings and access your own feelings about a situation you find yourself in. So I was actually allowed to express through song to a person that I would want to tell those things to. Obviously it’s a little different. To be able to stop Meryl and say that to her as myself, I could have done this myself. And the fact that there was this vehicle for that is amazing. It became very important to me, the song was very precious to me. And being able to access the emotions you need to to sing that song effectively actually wasn’t that difficult. Because there was no stretch there.