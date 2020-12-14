Adam Sandler, Ice Cube And More Pen Tributes To Late Actor Tiny Lister

Tom "Tiny" Lister was never quite a movie star, but with one of the most unique looks in all of Hollywood, he was a difficult man to miss. Once you'd seen the massive man in a role in one movie, you would forever recognize him any other time you saw him on the big screen. Last week fans were shocked to learn that Lister had passed away, and now his friends and collogues are saying goodbye, as those that appeared on screen with him through the years remember the man that they knew.