Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Features Tobey Maguire As A Battle-Hardened Peter Parker

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a variety of exciting projects arriving in theaters over the next few years. While Black Widow's release has been pushed back a year, a couple of highly anticipated movies are in production including the third Spider-Man movie. With Jon Watts once again behind the camera, fans are eager to see what Tom Holland's third solo flick contains, and if the live-action multiverse comes to life as rumored. A number of reports have indicated that Tobey Maguire might be back as Spider-Man, and new fan art imagines him as a battle hardened Peter Parker.
Tobey Maguire starred as Peter in Sam Raimi's iconic Spider-Man trilogy, and has the distinction of being the first live-action wall crawler. He was followed by Andrew Garfield before Tom Holland debuted in Captain America: Civil War. The latest reports about the third Spider-Man movie might include all three Spideys for an awesome crossover event, and new fan art has imagined Maguire's return to the role. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? It's been over a decade since Tobey Maguire last played the role of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. If he returns for a movie opposite Tom Holland, he'd likely be a bit older and experience than his counterpart. Or in this piece of fan art, covered in literal scars from his time as a professional superhero.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Aitesam Farooq. They've gotten over 100K subscribers thanks to gorgeously rendered fan art, which often helps bring theories or fan castings to life. With moviegoers eager for an official confirmation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Marvel's third Spider-Man movie, this awesome digital rendering helps make the wait a bit more bearable.
In the image itself, we see Tobey Maguire's likeness rocking a modern and pulled back version fo the Spider-Man costume. It's more of a leather jacket than anything, as the character is noticeably missing his signature mask. And being unmasked revealed the killer's awesome beard, and facial scarring that is evidence of his years fighting villains.
While Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all played the same role in their respective Spider-Man franchises, they each brought something different to the role. Holland is most known for his youthful naivety, as well as his real-life gymnastic abilities. So having Maguire return as a more experienced and battle-weary version of his future would likely be quite powerful on the big screen.
The rumors about Tobey Maguire returning to the role of Peter Parker recently broke the internet, to the joy of fans old and new. With both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molinda officially confirmed to be reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man franchises, the possibilities seem endless. And when Maguire was recently spotted leaving a wardrobe fitting, the rumor only gained more momentum.
The MCU will continue with Black Widow on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.