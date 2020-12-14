Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Features Tobey Maguire As A Battle-Hardened Peter Parker

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a variety of exciting projects arriving in theaters over the next few years. While Black Widow's release has been pushed back a year, a couple of highly anticipated movies are in production including the third Spider-Man movie. With Jon Watts once again behind the camera, fans are eager to see what Tom Holland's third solo flick contains, and if the live-action multiverse comes to life as rumored. A number of reports have indicated that Tobey Maguire might be back as Spider-Man, and new fan art imagines him as a battle hardened Peter Parker.