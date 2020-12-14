Kevin Hart Pokes Fun At His Height While Sitting In A Tall Chair On The Set Of His New Movie

Kevin Hart is part of a special group of actors who don’t mind making fun of themselves or their past work. Ryan Reynolds is known to do this quite often, especially when it comes to 2011’s Green Lantern. From poking fun at the movie in Deadpool to even mocking it in a commencement speech, Reynolds has found some creative ways to take digs at his panned superhero flick. Though the actor has made it clear that whenever he mocks the film, he’s never making fun of the people who worked on it, as he’s only laughing at himself.