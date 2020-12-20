The Prom: The 10 Best Songs In the Movie, Ranked

First off, I will be getting into some spoilers ahead about The Prom**, so be warned**! It also should be noted that music is subjective. The song I loved the most may be completely different from the one that most spoke to you, and in a month I may look at this list and disagree with this ranking. It should also be noted that this list will be ranking the quality of the songs after distancing myself a bit from the flashy numbers themselves in the film and putting on the soundtrack itself. If it was up to the visuals themselves, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells and Meryl Streep dancing in unison down Broadway in sequins would have been high in the running. Now, let’s get to the ranking: