Star-Lord From Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Is Bisexual, According To New Polyamorous Storyline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the past decade and change of filmmaking. And while there are countless heroes occupying both the small and silver screens, a few franchises have risen up as fan favorites. Chief among them is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, which made a scrappy group of heroes into household names. The team is led by Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/ Star-Lord, and the character's journey on the page has revealed his bisexuality through a polyamorous plot line.
The Guardians of the Galaxy are known for their live-action appearances in the MCU, but they continue to have new adventures in the comics. The latest of these stories Guardians of the Galaxy #9 saw Chris Pratt's signature hero engage in a polyamorous relationship with a humanoid couple. And just like that, it looks like Star-Lord is officially bisexual, at least on the page.
This news comes to us from Pink News, and further shows how Marvel comics is committed to inclusion both on the page and screen. A number of characters have come out over the past few years, including X-Men favorite Iceman. And in this new alternate Guardians of the Galaxy timeline Star-Lord actually ends up in a relationship with an alien couple. Because in a world with cosmic adventures and superheroes in tights, why wouldn't sexuality be a spectrum?
In these comic adventures, Peter Quill seemingly perishes as a result of a massive explosion. But rather than dying, he's actually transported to an alternative universe and spends a whopping 140 years away from the rest of the Guardians, including Gamora. It's during this time that he enters into a polyamorous relationship, and seemingly comes out as queer in the process.
While it's currently unclear if this aspect of Star-Lord's personality will ever come into play in the MCU, it's certainly a major step forward in regards to visibility. The pat few years have seen a push for comic books and movies to be more inclusive, as the genre continues to dominate pop culture. Phase Four is expected to do just that, including the first openly queer superhero who will appear in Eternals.
Marvel fans are eager to catch up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU, as they're some of the most beloved characters from the entire massive property. They were able to crossover in a major way through Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and the team was hit hard when Thanos snapped half of all life out of existence. Gamora was also killed, with the 2014 version of the green gal brought back to the current timeline during Endgame's Time Heist.
Star-Lord and the rest of the team are expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, before getting a Holiday Special on Disney+. Chris Pratt's character will likely be wholly focused on locating Gamora, no doubt in hopes of continuing a relationship. But he's a stranger to this version of Zoe Saldana's femme fatale, so this won't be easy. And it's for this reason that Peter Quill's sexuality might not be explored on the big screen.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.