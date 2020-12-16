Ryan Reynolds’ X-Men Origins Stunt Double Shares Blunt Thoughts On Deadpool’s Look

Ryan Reynolds has had a long and successful career in film, but now he's perhaps best known for his leading role in the Deadpool franchise. While also serving as a producer and writer, Reynolds helped to adapt the Merc with the Mouth for the big screen, and breaking new ground as an R-rated comic book movie. But his first appearance as Wade Wilson was actually back in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with his infamous appearance leaving something to be desired. And Reynolds' stunt man had a blunt opinion about Deadpool's original look.