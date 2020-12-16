Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In January 2021

Readers, we’ve made it! At least, we’ll have made it to 2021 by time the titles we’re about to discuss come online. While we can pat ourselves on the back for getting to December 2020 as alright as we could, Netflix is here to provide even more rewards for seeing 2020 out in style-- and in one piece. If you’re curious what movies and TV shows have made their way into the December 2020 lineup, you can read the full rundown included below, as well as a highlighted roster of movies that make up some of the best and brightest titles to come online in the past month. But now it’s time to look a little into the new year, and see what’s coming into the Netflix library for January 2021.