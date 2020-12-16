Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In January 2021

Leave a Comment
Readers, we’ve made it! At least, we’ll have made it to 2021 by time the titles we’re about to discuss come online. While we can pat ourselves on the back for getting to December 2020 as alright as we could, Netflix is here to provide even more rewards for seeing 2020 out in style-- and in one piece. If you’re curious what movies and TV shows have made their way into the December 2020 lineup, you can read the full rundown included below, as well as a highlighted roster of movies that make up some of the best and brightest titles to come online in the past month. But now it’s time to look a little into the new year, and see what’s coming into the Netflix library for January 2021.
Week of January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/1/21
Headspace Guide to Meditation - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/1/21
The Minimalists: Less Is Now - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 1/1/21
Monarca: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/1/21
What Happened to Mr. Cha? - NETFLIX FILM – 1/1/21
17 Again (2009) – 1/1/21
30 Minutes or Less (2011) – 1/1/21
Abby Hatcher: Season 1 – 1/1/21
Blue Streak (1999) – 1/1/21
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – 1/1/21
Can't Hardly Wait (1998) – 1/1/21
Catch Me If You Can (2002) – 1/1/21
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) – 1/1/21
Cool Hand Luke (1967) – 1/1/21
The Creative Brain (2019) – 1/1/21
The Departed (2006) – 1/1/21
Enter the Dragon (1973) – 1/1/21
Gimme Shelter (2013) – 1/1/21
Good Hair (2010) – 1/1/21
Goodfellas (1990) – 1/1/21
Gothika (2003) – 1/1/21
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2 – 1/1/21
Into the Wild (2007) – 1/1/21
Julie & Julia (2009) – 1/1/21
Mud (2012) – 1/1/21
Mystic Pizza (1988) – 1/1/21
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) – 1/1/21
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) – 1/1/21
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) – 1/1/21
Sex and the City 2 (2010) – 1/1/21
Sherlock Holmes (2009) – 1/1/21
Striptease (1996) – 1/1/21
Superbad (2007) – 1/1/21
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) – 1/1/21
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) - NETFLIX FILM – 1/2/21
Week of January 3
Gabby's Dollhouse - NETFLIX FAMILY – 1/5/21
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) – 1/5/21
History of Swear Words - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/5/21
LA's Finest: Season 1 – 1/5/21
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/5/21
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina - NETFLIX FILM – 1/6/21
Surviving Death - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 1/6/21
Tony Parker: The Final Shot - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 1/6/21
Pieces of a Woman - NETFLIX FILM – 1/7/21
Charming - NETFLIX FILM – 1/8/21
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME – 1/8/21
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/8/21
Lupin - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/8/21
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival - NETFLIX FAMILY – 1/8/21
Pretend It’s a City - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 1/8/21
Stuck Apart (Azizler) - NETFLIX FILM – 1/8/21
Week of January 10
Spring Breakers (2012) – 1/10/21
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 1/11/21
The Intouchables (2011) – 1/11/21
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4 – 1/12/21
An Imperfect Murder – 1/13/21
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 1/13/21
Bling Empire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/15/21
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 1/15/21
Disenchantment: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/15/21
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) - NETFLIX FILM – 1/15/21
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3 – 1/15/21
Hook (1991) – 1/15/21
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1 – 1/15/21
The Magicians: Season 5 – 1/15/21
Outside the Wire - NETFLIX FILM – 1/15/21
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) – 1/15/21
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019) – 1/15/21
A Monster Calls (2016) – 1/16/21
Radium Girls (2020) – 1/16/21
Week of January 17
Homefront (2013) – 1/18/21
Hello Ninja: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 1/19/21
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/20/21
Sightless (2020) – 1/20/21
Spycraft - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/20/21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/21/21
Blown Away: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/22/21
Busted!: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/22/21
Fate: The Winx Saga - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/22/21
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 1/22/21
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) - NETFLIX FILM – 1/22/21
The White Tiger - NETFLIX FILM – 1/22/21
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 1/23/21
Week of January 24
Go Dog Go - NETFLIX FAMILY – 1/26/21
Accomplice – 1/27/21
Penguin Bloom - NETFLIX FILM– 1/27/21
Below Zero (Bajocero) - NETFLIX FILM– 1/29/21
The Dig - NETFLIX FILM– 1/29/21
Finding 'Ohana - NETFLIX FILM– 1/29/21
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY– 1/29/21
Available January 31 / January TBD
Fatima (2020) – 1/31/21
50M2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - TBD
Bonding: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - TBD
Cobra Kai: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - TBD
June & Kopi - NETFLIX FILM - TBD
The Netflix Afterparty - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - TBD
Netfiix’s Movie Highlights For January 2021
January sees the extended season of awards contention hit the Netflix platform early, as Pieces of a Woman makes its way to the streamer after its limited theatrical run. Seeing Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf playing a couple who navigate a personal tragedy, the movie has ridden a tide of critical raves from the festival circuit. But if you’re looking for a little android action-adventure instead, Netflix has you covered there as well. Early in this new year, Anthony Mackie gets to go bionic and kick some ass, in the film Outside The Wire. The Marvel Studios star playing an android with special skills, on a mission of utmost importance to the future of humanity and machine alike.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For January 2021
If you think Nicolas Cage and profanity go together like peanut butter and chocolate, you’re going to love one of Netflix’s latest offerings in his canon of work. The series History of Swear Words does exactly what it says on the tin, as it allows Mr. Cage to introduce the world to the origins of some of the words that have made his colorful performances all the more amazing. And if you’re looking for another reason to enjoy the big red streamer in January, the long awaited return of Cobra Kai sees the former YouTube Original fully become a Netflix newcomer.
But if you were one of the many viewers that jumped into the world of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and were left hanging by that promising cliffhanger, your wait is almost over. In the backend of the month, the next batch of episodes chronicling the adventures of the campers on Isla Nublar will be delivered to the masses hungry to keep their Jurassic fandom satisfied.
January 2021 looks like a promising debut for the year ahead, and Netflix subscribers can see why. But always keep in mind that titles are subject to change and availability, so make sure to check these listings in case something shifts from its intended point of debut. Happy holidays, readers; and be sure to stream responsibly during this time of celebration and binge watching!