The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special: 8 Questions We Have About The James Gunn Special

Recently, Disney decided to unload a ton of new TV shows and movies to the public during a Disney+ reveal show that seemed to keep bringing on new versions of everyone’s favorite Star Wars characters, superheroes, and Disney princesses. However, there was one announcement that got everyone super excited, and that was that the a-holes of space were getting their own special, titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

James Gunn, the man behind the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, is going to be returning to direct this holiday special, and fans are understandably really excited for the possibility of seeing their favorite space-fighting group for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to start production soon, that film won’t be premiering until 2023, and many fans will need something hold them over until this. So this holiday special will give fans what they have been craving.