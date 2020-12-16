Anna Faris’ Hilarious Just Friends Character Almost Got A Spinoff Until A Sacha Baron Cohen Movie Stole Its Thunder

The ironic part of the whole thing is in Brüno, Sasha Baron Cohen gets to sing a song with Bono called “Dove of Peace,” and in Just Friends, Samantha James discloses to Ryan Reynolds’ Chris Brander while they are on a plane in the beginning that she wanted to stop in Ireland to find out where U2 lives. She suggests that Bono sing backup on “Forgiveness.” None of this happens, because of course the plane has to make an emergency landing in New Jersey, where Reynolds’ character grew up. They have to then spend the week with his family, where he bumps into Amy Smart’s Jamie Palamino, Chris’ childhood friend and crush.