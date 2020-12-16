Is Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Setting Up The Young Avengers?

It’s a lot to ask for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to introduce the Young Avengers outright, but even ignoring Cassie Lang and Kang the Conqueror’s presence in the movie, a lot of groundwork’s been laid elsewhere for other members to come to the forefront. Hailee Steinfeld is starring as Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. WandaVision could set up Wiccan and Speed since in the comics, Scarlet Witch used her reality-warping powers to create the boys as her and Vision’s children. That same show’s events could also lead to a new Vision being created. Both the Kree and Skrulls have been established in the MCU, so that allows Wiccan to be brought in. Miss America, whose real name is America Chavez, is debuting in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and perhaps the Loki series will feature a Kid Loki. The point being that it’s not as hard to start putting the Young Avengers together in the MCU as one might think, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania can take the first legitimate steps to doing so.