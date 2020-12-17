Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Shares Set Photos On The Movie’s Anniversary

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most beloved in film history, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. But because the property means so much to the fandom, various collaborators from the franchise have faced backlash over the years. Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is perhaps the most divisive entry of the property, but it's been more appreciated in the years since it hit theaters. And on the third anniversary of Episode VIII, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker took the time to thank the public with photos from the set-- including one of the late Carrie Fisher.