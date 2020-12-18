Gal Gadot Has Commented On Ray Fisher's Justice League Reshoots Experience, As Well As Her Own

Leave a Comment
Justice League has been getting renewed attention this year for two reasons. For one thing, next year will see HBO Max releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the eponymous filmmaker’s definitive vision for the DC Comics superhero team-up tale that’s being told as a four-part miniseries. Elsewhere, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon, who helmed the Justice League reshoots following Snyder’s departure, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set. Now Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has commented about both Fisher’s recent crusade and her own experience with Whedon.
Moviegoers will soon see Gal Gadot’s fourth outing as Diana Prince when Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters and on HBO Max next week. During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the conversation briefly turned to Justice League, which was drastically changed during reshoots from what Zack Snyder originally envisioned. Here’s what Gadot had to say about both Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon:
I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth. I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.
So while Gal Gadot wasn’t with Ray Fisher when his own problems with Joss Whedon were unfolding, she did have her own “experience” with the filmmaker that she took care of rather quickly and satisfactorily. The actress didn’t elaborate further on what she went through, but she’s clearly pleased with how things have recently worked out for Ray Fisher. Gadot is the second Justice League actor to come to Fisher’s support in recent months, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa sharing an encouraging social media post back in September.
The theatrical cut of Justice League failed to impress critically and commercially during its big screen run, and even in the months ahead of its release, it was clear the movie had a troubled production, which included the Mustachegate debacle. However, at the beginning of this past July, Ray Fisher pulled the curtain further on the Justice League reshoots process when he retracted the support he’d given Joss Whedon at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. Days later, Fisher went public with his comments about Joss Whedon’s on-set behavior, as well as claimed that produced Jon Berg and Geoff Johns enabled the filmmaker, with the latter allegedly making a “thinly veiled threat” to Fisher’s career when the actor tried to take his grievances up the proper chain of command.
This eventually led to an independent third-party investigation being launched by WarnerMedia in late August, and while there was some friction along the way, it was announced last week that the investigation was over. Warner said in a statement that “remedial action” had been taken, while Ray Fisher separately said that some of this “action” had already happened. There’s been no specific information disclosed to the public about consequences, although it is worth noting that Joss Whedon stepped away from the HBO series The Nevers in late November due to being “genuinely exhausted.”
