Gal Gadot Has Commented On Ray Fisher's Justice League Reshoots Experience, As Well As Her Own

The theatrical cut of Justice League failed to impress critically and commercially during its big screen run, and even in the months ahead of its release, it was clear the movie had a troubled production, which included the Mustachegate debacle. However, at the beginning of this past July, Ray Fisher pulled the curtain further on the Justice League reshoots process when he retracted the support he’d given Joss Whedon at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. Days later, Fisher went public with his comments about Joss Whedon’s on-set behavior, as well as claimed that produced Jon Berg and Geoff Johns enabled the filmmaker, with the latter allegedly making a “thinly veiled threat” to Fisher’s career when the actor tried to take his grievances up the proper chain of command.