Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Explains What Diana Prince And Superman Have In Common

When you think of iconic superheroes (or fictional characters in general), Wonder Woman is probably one of the first that comes to mind. The Amazonian warrior has shined since she was first introduced by DC Comics back in the ‘40s, and her legacy has only strengthened as the years have gone on. One of the things that arguably draws people to Diana the most is her distinct personality, which always shines through, especially when she’s among other DC heroes. Despite this, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins believes Diana has something in common with Justice League teammate Superman.