DC's Margot Robbie Comments on Warner Bros.' Plans To Release New Movies On HBO Max

This year has been wild for a number of reasons, and the entertainment industry has certainly faced its share of twists and turns. One of the most recent turns of events occurred when Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman 1984 and all future blockbusters are being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This has major implications for a number of beloved properties, and now Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has broken her silence on the studio's new release strategy.
Margot Robbie plays one of the biggest characters in the DC Extended Universe, as audiences and critics immediately responded to her live-action version of Harley Quinn. Robbie will make her third appearance as Harley in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will now presumably go straight to homes when it releases in August of next year. The writer/producer responded to Warner Bros.' release change, saying:
We know there are people at Warner Bros. whom we have brilliant relationships with that are very talent-friendly and are responsible for the incredible reputation Warner Bros. has had over the past decades as the predominant talent-forward studio. We are hopeful that this will work itself out and that Warner Bros. will do right by its storytellers.
Well, there you have it. While Margot Robbie was seemingly careful with her words in order to continue her ongoing relationship with Warner Bros., she Oscar nominee does seem optimistic about the future of the DCEU. We'll just have to see exactly how Wonder Woman 1984 performs at both the box office and via streaming numbers.
Margot Robbie's comments to THR show how Warner Bros.' new wild plans for future releases has the potential to affect countless cast and crew members. While Robbie feels confident that future storytelling won't be affected, movies like Dune and The Suicide Squad going straight to homes will no doubt be a huge change for theaters and theater owners.
It should be interesting to see if Warner Bros. continues with its new release strategy as time goes on. Releasing Wonder Woman 1984 was somewhat of a necessity, unless Patty Jenkins' blockbuster was going to be delayed yet again. But as the world becomes more normal in the future, we'll see if movies continue to be heading straight to homes.
As for Margot Robbie, DC fans can't wait to see her once again play Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. A sequel/reboot to David Ayer's original, the movie will once again feature Harley kicking ass and taking names as a member of Task Force X. And while she's expected to have a longer life in the DCEU many of her teammates won't survive the movie.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.