Star Wars Writers Have A Big Problem With Disney After They Say Royalty Payments Abruptly Stopped

In a story in the Wall Street Journal, a Disney spokesman has stated that a review of Foster's case, specifically in regards to his novelizations of the first three Alien movies, which is what set off this whole situation, is underway, and if it is found that royalties are owed they will be paid. However, it seems likely that whatever happens, this won't be the end of the story. If Foster is paid, then there are several other books, and several other authors, that will want similar consideration. If Disney feels it doesn't owe the royalties, then we could see this issue progress further. SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal suggested to the WSJ that Disney could be placed on a list of companies that the organization suggests its members avoid working with.