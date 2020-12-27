Pixar's Lightyear: 7 Questions We Have About The Toy Story Spinoff

With the current announcements recently about all the new shows and movies that will be coming to Disney in the next couple of years, one stood out to fans the most. And that was the announcement of Lightyear, a movie that will be a spinoff about Buzz Lightyear – but not the toy, the actual human character that the toy is based on.

While this news does seem a bit out of the ordinary – I mean, all we currently know about Buzz if that he’s a popular action figure that kids loved to get and probably broke the bank when the toy first came out – it’s not strange for an idea of this to come forward. With new series coming out that are also based on popular Disney characters such as Moana and Tiana, it was only a matter of time before Pixar jumped on that boat as well and decided to give other characters the time to shine more.