Apparently Indiana Jones Has A James Bond Easter Egg That's A Dig At 007's Studio

Maybe Indy’s father was right when he said the Marx Brothers could have saved the world more effectively than his son. But even as a bumbler, we never do see Indiana Jones down for long in the legendary series that bears his name. Even with a fifth film in the works after an extended absence, Harrison Ford’s hero was never meant as a total slam to the James Bond legacy. Instead, Steven Spielberg proved he was more than up to the task of making 007 movies, and he did it without even playing by the official playbook.