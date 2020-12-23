Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Home Alone 2's Pigeon Lady Reveals Christmas 'Can Be Very Dark' As She, Too, Is Home Alone

Brenda Flicker as The Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2

In maybe the saddest news you’ll read all day, actress Brenda Flicker, who plays the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York alongside Macaulay Culkin, will spend Christmas alone. This is especially heartbreaking seeing as the actress is a part of many families' Christmas traditions. After all, the Home Alone series being a holiday staple in households all over the world.

It may be this ode to Christmas tradition that brought Brenda Flicker, now semi-retired from acting, to The Ray D’Arcy Show (via People) for an interview. Flicker speaks on how she has in previous years spent the holiday alone, and that this year was no different. Here it is in her own words:

I would be lying if I said that it would be a nice and happy Christmas because ... I'm old and I live alone. It can be very dark. I just turn the phone off and put the blinds down. I do pre-record some good programs, and I have my dog and I get myself through it that way. I don't want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that's all.

In 2020 fashion, Brenda Flicker won’t be the only one spending the holidays alone this year. Due to COVID guidelines, this year will see a lot of families and individuals staying home. Flicker has some advice for keeping the holidays positive and relaxed: turn your phone off, the blinds down, and embrace being by yourself this Christmas.

The actress has seen a new surge of fame this particular holiday season, as the character she portrays on Home Alone 2 has recently been used in an SNL skit by Kristen Wiig. This is not the first time Brenda Flicker’s pigeon lady character has come back into the pop culture relevance rotation, though. The character got some attention a few years ago when Piers Morgan’s son tweeted a picture of his father and the pigeon lady side by side, claiming the two may be the same person. Since then, we have also seen pigeon lady memes appearing.

Brenda Flicker is definitely more than just the pigeon lady though, in fact, she is an Oscar winner with over 40 years of acting under her belt. Flicker won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in My Left Foot. You can spot the veteran actress in over 80 movies and series, notably A Time To Kill and So I Married an Axe Murderer.

If you too are having a lowkey Christmas this year, there are a number of new films releasing this Christmas Day. If money is tight, check out our list of free streaming movies, or even pop the VHS copy of Home Alone 2 into that VCR in honor of Brenda Flicker’s pigeon lady. Or, you know, you could just stream it.

More From This Author
Cousin Eddie And 8 Other Christmas Movie Characters You'd Hate To Spend The Holidays With news 1w Cousin Eddie And 8 Other Christmas Movie Characters You'd Hate To Spend The Holidays With Mick Joest
Home Alone: The 10 Most Serious Injuries Marv And Harry Had In Both Movies, Ranked news 2w Home Alone: The 10 Most Serious Injuries Marv And Harry Had In Both Movies, Ranked Alexandra Ramos
The Christmas Classic That Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2 Should Have Crossed Over With news 3w The Christmas Classic That Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2 Should Have Crossed Over With Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Last Night in Soho Apr 23, 2021 Last Night in Soho Rating TBD
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Nov 13, 2020 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Recalls Backlash From Marvel Exec Over Bradley Cooper TBD Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Recalls Backlash From Marvel Exec Over Bradley Cooper Rating TBD
One Former MMA Champ Agreed To Fight Jake Paul With A Blistering Video Response TBD One Former MMA Champ Agreed To Fight Jake Paul With A Blistering Video Response Rating TBD
Ahead Of The Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder Shares Remastered Batman v Superman Clip TBD Ahead Of The Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder Shares Remastered Batman v Superman Clip Rating TBD
Wait, Is HBO Max’s Sex And The City A Revival Or A Reboot? TBD Wait, Is HBO Max’s Sex And The City A Revival Or A Reboot? Rating TBD
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Sees Kylo And Rey Battling On A Beloved Planet TBD Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Sees Kylo And Rey Battling On A Beloved Planet Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information