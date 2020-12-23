Home Alone 2's Pigeon Lady Reveals Christmas 'Can Be Very Dark' As She, Too, Is Home Alone

The actress has seen a new surge of fame this particular holiday season, as the character she portrays on Home Alone 2 has recently been used in an SNL skit by Kristen Wiig. This is not the first time Brenda Flicker’s pigeon lady character has come back into the pop culture relevance rotation, though. The character got some attention a few years ago when Piers Morgan’s son tweeted a picture of his father and the pigeon lady side by side, claiming the two may be the same person. Since then, we have also seen pigeon lady memes appearing.