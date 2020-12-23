Logan’s Dafne Keen Reveals Why Deadpool 3 Is Giving Her Hope For X-23

Logan was Hugh Jackman's final appearance as Wolverine, and was a pulled back and gritty take on the mutant property. Dafne Keen' Laura/ X-23 was a great addition to the franchise, with the actress offering a layered performance that delivered in both badassery and heart. There's been no indication as to if/when we might ever see Laura again on the big screen, especially following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. But Keen is still holding out hope, especially with Deadpool 3 remaining R-rated after the deal. As she put it,