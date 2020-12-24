Sacha Baron Cohen’s Wife Isla Fisher Reveals What It’s Like Being Married To Borat

Leave a Comment
After Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest outing as Borat in the long-awaited sequel to the comedy phenomenon, things have become blurred between the line and when he crossed it for the greatest of belly laughs and cringe-down-your-spine moments. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is not only one of the most popular 2020 movies, it’s also the most streamed behind Hamilton. Godmothered star Isla Fisher is Cohen’s wife, and she has an intriguing perspective on the whole thing.
Isla Fisher has been married to Sacha Baron Cohen since 2010, which means Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is the first Borat movie the actor has made as her husband. When speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fisher shared what it's like to be the name who answers to the iconic “this is my wife” line:
Luckily he doesn’t really tell me when he’s going to do super dangerous stuff until he’s done it. It’s not a normal question of ‘Did you pick up the dry cleaning?’ or ‘What did you shoot today?’ It’s like he’ll say ‘Yeah, we went to a gun rally,’ or ‘I was almost arrested.’ I don’t really have to worry about it, but I do like to be involved. I watch all the cuts of the movie.
Welp, that’s not concerning at all. If you’ve read some of the truly insane behind-the-scenes stories from Borat 2 you’ll learn quite quickly that much of what you see on screen really happened. Maria Bakalova actually crashed a meeting of Women Republicans and Sacha Baron Cohen really went to a CPAC event that VP Mike Pence spoke at. When it comes to those experiences and Isla Fisher, apparently she really doesn’t hear about them until after they've happen.
The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress talked about how she actually got really invested in the process of cutting together the movie during her appearance on the talk show. She said she was really invested in a hilarious joke during the debutante ball that was cut, despite her apparently threatening that she wouldn’t speak to him ever again if he cut it in the heat of the moment. Though as she laughed along, they are still happily married following the release and she’s in total agreement of the choices Sacha Baron Cohen made for the film.
Isla Fisher has been dealing with her offbeat husband for quite some time, once citing a funny story about what happened when she decided to bring lunch to him while he was making Brüno. When she arrived on set, it turned out to be “a truck in a parking lot,” where police showed up. All things considering, we’d imagine Isla Fisher is proud of her husband. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available on Amazon Prime and Godmothered is streaming on Disney+.