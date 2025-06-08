'I Want You To Make Olives.' I'm Still Thinking About Benny Blanco's Sweet Comments About Finding A Partner Like Selena Gomez Ahead Of Their Wedding

When it comes to celebrity relationships, there are some couples we just can’t get enough of and, for me, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of them. Especially since Blanco proposed to the Only Murders in the Building star, he’s been open about being a good romantic partner, and he’s done it again with comments (now living rent-free in my head) about wanting his person to “make olives.”

Benny Blanco Says Selena Gomez Checked All Of His Boxes

As Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco continue plans for their low-key wedding, they sat down with the Table Manners podcast. Blanco said before he and Gomez got together, he was working with his therapist on being ready to find the person he could spend the rest of his life with. He came up with a list that included wanting a partner who was in his age bracket and who was kind and caring. He also wanted them to be passionate about something. In Blanco’s words:

I wanted someone who did anything. I didn’t care. Like, just be obsessed with anything you want to do in your life. If this person made olives, I want you to make olives every fucking day. And come home and tell me about the olives and how passionate you are about them. And I’m gonna love it because you love it.

It wasn’t just Benny Blanco’s sweet words, but the conviction in his delivery that really drove home how ride-or-die he is for Selena Gomez, who incidentally fit every single one of the criteria Blanco was hoping for.

I’m not sure where the "Love On" singer stands on olive-making, but these adorable comments about supporting his fiancée’s passions fit right in with what insiders are saying about the couple.

Insider Says Benny Blanco Is Selena Gomez’s ‘Biggest Supporter’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco knew each other for years before they got together, and that might be why, according to sources for OK! magazine, they’re “so comfortable together.” They continued:

He is truly her biggest supporter. He seems to thrive on seeing her happy.

The insider went on to say the chemistry between them is “very hot,” and that they’re enjoying “fireworks in the bedroom” — which is easy to believe from the fun and flirty exchanges we’ve seen.

Given Benny Blanco’s comments, it almost goes without saying that he’s supportive of Selena Gomez’s career. However, he backs his words up with action by showing up to support her on set. He even reportedly got a hug from Martin Short when the comedian spotted him backstage as they filmed Only Murders in the Building.

The source called Benny Blanco “a great addition to her life,” and now I really want nothing more than to see these two get married and start their own olive-making business. Or, I suppose, continue to live out their passions that have gotten them to this point in their lives and careers.

The couple’s collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, was released earlier this year, and keep your eye on the 2025 TV schedule for the return of Only Murders in the Building and other upcoming Selena Gomez projects.