Pixar’s Soul Director Comments On John Ratzenberger’s Mysterious Voice Cameo

That mysterious answer from Pete Docter is sure to get everyone wondering where John Ratzenberger might have popped up. Though there are a number of possibilities, as the film takes viewers to a number of different places. My personal guess would be that he voiced someone in the “Great Before,” as it featured numerous characters with different voices. And because Ratzenberger didn’t seem to be immediately recognizable, he may have intentionally used a different voice for the part.